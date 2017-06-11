Chiellini: 'Italy have what it takes'

By Football Italia staff

Giorgio Chiellini believes Italy can have their say in Spain in September and assures Juventus “will try again next year” for the Champions League.

The Azzurri beat Liechtenstein 5-0 this evening to stay top of their World Cup qualifying group alongside Spain, albeit behind on goal difference.

That’s because the Spaniards won 2-1 away to Macedonia this evening.

“We didn’t really expect Macedonia to take points off Spain, even if anything is possible in football,” Chiellini told Rai Sport.

“The important thing is that we did our job and won the game. In the second half we were sharper and more concentrated. We’ve got to thank the fans at the Dacia Arena, as I didn’t expect such a wonderful atmosphere. It was a great evening.”

The World Cup qualifying spot – avoiding the play-offs – will therefore be decided in Madrid on September 2.

“We’ve got what it takes and just need to stay calm. We’ll need a strong performance using our strengths and characteristics. Spain will have more possession, but we can still hurt them.”

Chiellini and Juventus are fresh from a painful defeat to Spanish opposition, the Champions League Final with Real Madrid.

“We’re accustomed to it really… Everything passes with time and you are left with the experience. It was a dream for everyone, but we’ll try again next year.”