Andre Silva has Milan medical

By Football Italia staff

Porto striker Andre Silva has landed in Milan for a medical ahead of his proposed €38m transfer to the Rossoneri.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports a picture of Silva making his way to La Madonnina clinic on Monday morning for medical examinations with Milan.

An official announcement is expected to follow shortly, before the Portuguese jets off to Russia for the Confederations Cup.

Silva has reportedly agreed a five-year contract with the Diavolo and could wear their No 10 jersey next season.

The 22-year-old would be Milan’s fourth summer signing after Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and Ricardo Rodriguez.