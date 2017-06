Barca make €100m Verratti bid?

By Football Italia staff

Barceona have reportedly bid a mammoth €100m for Paris Saint-Germain and Italy midfielder Marco Verratti.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Verratti’s agent Donato Di Campli will present Barca’s offer to PSG sporting director Antero Henrique, who is currently in Milan, on Monday.

However, while the 24-year-old wants to leave the French capital, the newspaper warns his club “don’t want to sell him, even for over €150m.”