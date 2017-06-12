Pinamonti hails ‘fantastic’ Inter

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Pinamonti hailed Inter’s “fantastic” Primavera side after they were crowned youth champions on Sunday.

Pinamonti scored as Inter beat Fiorentina 2-1 for their first Primavera title in five years, and the teenage striker revelled in his team’s triumph after the game.

“I didn’t score in the first two games, but I couldn’t ask for more than scoring in the Final and winning it,” he told Inter Channel.

“It was a fantastic evening. We seemed to be in control at 2-0 up, but then came the penalty and we risked [the result], like last year against Atalanta.

“Still, we ended up bringing the title home. It’s been a fantastic year for me and also the whole team. This was the last trophy left and we brought it home.”