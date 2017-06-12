NEWS
Monday June 12 2017
Pinamonti hails ‘fantastic’ Inter
By Football Italia staff

Andrea Pinamonti hailed Inter’s “fantastic” Primavera side after they were crowned youth champions on Sunday.

Pinamonti scored as Inter beat Fiorentina 2-1 for their first Primavera title in five years, and the teenage striker revelled in his team’s triumph after the game.

“I didn’t score in the first two games, but I couldn’t ask for more than scoring in the Final and winning it,” he told Inter Channel.

“It was a fantastic evening. We seemed to be in control at 2-0 up, but then came the penalty and we risked [the result], like last year against Atalanta.

“Still, we ended up bringing the title home. It’s been a fantastic year for me and also the whole team. This was the last trophy left and we brought it home.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies