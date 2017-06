Italians miss out on Tolisso?

By Football Italia staff

Serie A clubs have reportedly missed out on Corentin Tolisso as the Olympique Lyonnais midfielder is “very close” to Bayern Munich.

The likes of Juventus, Napoli, Inter and Milan had all been heavily linked with Tolisso, but Calciomercato.com claims the Frenchman has agreed terms with Bayern.

All that is left is for the Germans to settle on a fee with Lyon, but the website adds their offer of €40m plus add-ons is likely to be accepted.