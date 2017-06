Milan move for Krychowiak?

By Football Italia staff

Milan will reportedly meet with Paris Saint-Germain on Monday for midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan are not prepared to meet Lazio’s asking price for Lucas Biglia but are wasting no time in looking at alternatives.

Top of that list is Krychowiak, who joined PSG for €30m last summer but made just 11 starts for the French giants in 2016-17.

Furthermore, a deal “could be shaken on in just a few hours” if the Rossoneri were given a discount on a fee.