Chelsea striker Diego Costa has opened the door to Milan, claiming that the Rossoneri are “a fantastic club, with an impressive history.”
Milan have been put forward as a possible destination for Costa, who has been told that he will not be part of Chelsea’s plans next season, and the striker suggested the Diavolo would interest him.
“Milan are a fantastic club, with an impressive history,” he said in the mixed zone after Spain’s 2-1 win at FYR Macedonia on Sunday, reports journalist Simone Togni.