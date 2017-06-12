NEWS
Monday June 12 2017
Costa: Milan a fantastic club
By Football Italia staff

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has opened the door to Milan, claiming that the Rossoneri are “a fantastic club, with an impressive history.”

Milan have been put forward as a possible destination for Costa, who has been told that he will not be part of Chelsea’s plans next season, and the striker suggested the Diavolo would interest him.

“Milan are a fantastic club, with an impressive history,” he said in the mixed zone after Spain’s 2-1 win at FYR Macedonia on Sunday, reports journalist Simone Togni.       

