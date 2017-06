Motta to extend PSG stay?

By Football Italia staff

Thiago Motta has reportedly agreed a new, long-term contract with Paris Saint-Germain but will only play on for one more season.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the renewal will be signed “within 10 days” and is likely to run for “at least three years”.

The Italy midfielder will play another season with PSG, before being given a coaching role with their under-19 or reserve team.

Motta, 34, joined the French giants in January 2012 and has gone on to play over 200 times for the club.