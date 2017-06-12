No offers yet, admits Hart

By Football Italia staff

Former Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart admits he has yet to receive any offers for next season but is confident Manchester City will not stand in his way.

Hart has been linked with the likes of Roma and Milan after spending last season on loan at Torino, where he kept just five clean sheets in 36 Serie A games, but the Englishman made it clear he had not heard from any clubs.

“I need an offer first and then I need to work out my options if I have choices,” he told BBC Sport.

“I’m not a kid any more. I can’t just pack my stuff like a 19, 17-year-old and go on loan.

“I am a 30-year-old man with stuff I need to organise. I like stability.

“I’ve got nothing at the moment because I think people are focused on international duty and respecting that players are focusing on international duty.

“City’s asking price? I don’t know. I certainly don’t think they are going to try and price me out of a move.

“I think there's enough respect between the player and club. We’re going to work together, there’s no point in working against each other

“There is no animosity between the two. They are going in their direction and I need to go in mine.”