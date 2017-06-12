Antognoni named Viola team manager

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have officially appointed club legend Giancarlo Antognoni as their new team manager.

Antognoni returned to Fiorentina back in January as a Vice-President, but he will now assume a more, hands-on role, acting as the link between the squad and those upstairs.

“ACF Fiorentina announce that Giancarlo Antognoni will assume the role of Club Manager,” read a statement on the Viola’s official website.

“In addition to working closely with the squad and technical department, Giancarlo Antognoni will continue to perform the role of institutional representative.”

An attacking midfielder, Antognoni made over 300 Serie A appearances for Fiorentina between 1972 and 1987 and won the 1982 World Cup with Italy.