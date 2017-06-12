NEWS
Monday June 12 2017
Dzeko admits Wolfsburg desire
By Football Italia staff

Edin Dzeko confesses “I hope to return to Wolfsburg as a player one day” as the Roma striker “owes everything” to the German club.

Dzeko was brought to top-level football by Wolfsburg in 2007 [pictured], winning a Bundesliga title and becoming their all-time League top scorer in just his fourth season.

“I owe everything to Wolfsburg,” he told the German Press, reports Tuttosport.

“I’m only 31 years old on paper, but I feel better than ever. I have a three-year contract with Roma and I’m fine there, but I hope to return to Wolfsburg as a player one day.

“I owe everything to this club: without Wolfsburg, there wouldn’t be Manchester or Rome.”

