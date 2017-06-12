Silva: Joining Milan a dream

By Football Italia staff

Andre Silva says joining Milan is “a dream” and has vowed to work towards proving that he is worthy of being Cristiano Ronaldo’s heir at San Siro.

Silva underwent a medical with Milan on Monday and subsequently spoke to reporters outside La Madonnina clinic, where he admitted he was taken slightly aback by the whirlwind nature of his proposed €38m transfer from Porto but was nonetheless ready for what lay ahead.

“I was pleasantly surprised by this opportunity,” he was quoted as saying by MilanNews.it.

“I’m very happy to be at Milan, I know the history and greatness of this club.

“Heir to CR7? I’m calm, I have a lot to work to do before certain thoughts can be expressed.

“Still, it’s a dream to be here. Like I said before, everyone knows the greatness of the Rossoneri and the champions who have played here.

“Being Rossonero is a point of arrival. I’ll give my best to these colours and to win with this great shirt.

“One or two strikers? I’m not the coach, he’ll decide what’s best for me and the team.

“Have I talked to Ronaldo about making this move? No, I just want to work hard in order to get closer to the words he said about me.”