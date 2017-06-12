Donnarumma: My wish is to stay

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Donnarumma has confirmed that “my wish is to stay at Milan” as “I’m looking for a house in the city.”

Speculation continued on Monday that Milan were becoming irritated by Donnarumma’s insistence on a release clause in the event the Rossoneri failed to qualify for the Champions League, but the teenage goalkeeper insists they remain his first choice.

“Everyone knows that my wish is to stay at Milan,” he told GQ from Italy’s training base.

“I’m looking for a house in the city to live with my family.

“I’m calm, all the parties involved know the decision I’ve made. I’m very much tied to these colours. Both Mino and Enzo Raiola and I are a cohesive team.

“Buffon? He’s a legend, everyone loves him. I try to steal [the ball] from him as much as possible in training.”