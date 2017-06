Nantes confirm Ranieri interest

By Football Italia staff

Nantes have confirmed that Claudio Ranieri is on their shortlist to replace Sergio Conceicao as Coach.

President Waldemar Kita was speaking to A Bola when he gave credence to the speculation that Nantes were considering Ranieri, who remains out of work since being sacked by Leicester City back in February.

“There are 3-4 names on our list and one of them is Portuguese,” explained the patron.

“Another hypothesis is the one that leads to Ranieri.”