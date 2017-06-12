NEWS
Monday June 12 2017
Sassuolo: Di Francesco to Roma
By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo have confirmed that Eusebio Di Francesco will become Roma’s new Coach “shortly”.

Di Francesco has long been considered Roma’s first choice to replace Luciano Spalleti, who has since moved to Inter, and Sassuolo general manager Giovanni Carnevali believes it is now “a matter of days” for the Coach to return to the capital.

“Di Francesco will belong to Roma shortly, we can say it,” he told Sassuolocalcionews.it.

“We met with the Giallorossi’s board and everything will go through in a matter of days pretty much.

“We didn’t have any doubts, given our excellent relationship with Roma.”

