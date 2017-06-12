Las Palmas plan Serie A raid?

By Football Italia staff

Las Palmas are set to appoint former Palermo boss Roberto De Zerbi as their new Coach and have reportedly targeted three, Italy-based players.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, De Zerbi’s arrival will be made official shortly, but that has not stopped the Italian from scouting Serie A for reinforcements.

The website explains the players in question are Cagliari duo of forward Diego Farias and defender Fabio Pisacane, the latter of whom won the Guardian’s Footballer of the Year for 2016 for overcoming Guillain-Barre syndrome as a teenager and finally cracking top flight at the age of 30.

The Spaniards’ third target is Empoli and Liechtenstein midfielder Marcel Buchel, who could leave after the Tuscans were relegated to Serie B.