Juve turn to Mahrez?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have reportedly turned to Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez as they step up their search for a new, left winger.

According to JuveNews.eu, Mahrez is Juve’s third target to bolster their left flank after Douglas Costa and Angel Di Maria.

The Algerian played a key role in Leicester’s shock Premier League triumph of 2015-16, scoring 17 goals and assisting 10, although his performances dipped last season.

“There’s a big difference between an offer and rumours, so there's nothing on the table at the moment,” he told Elheddaf Television.

“The President and I agreed I would stay at the club for another season and that he would let me leave at the end of that season.

“I think it’s the right time to leave. I’ve gone through everything I could at this club.”