Palermo takeover by June 20

By Football Italia staff

Paul Baccaglini’s consortium has reportedly been given until June 20 to complete its takeover of Palermo.

The transfer in ownership has been marred by hold-ups and even the threat of bankruptcy, but according to Giornale di Sicilia, a final deadline of a week on Tuesday has been set.

The newspaper explains “there is already an agreement between the two parties, but details must be finalised for everything to be put in black and white.”

Palermo were relegated from Serie A last season but have yet to plan for life in the second tier as a result of the boardroom uncertainty.