NEWS
Monday June 12 2017
Agent: No Verratti-Milan talks
By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti’s agent is at Milan’s headquarters but denies he is there to discuss the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder.

It was in Milan where Donato Di Campli reportedly informed PSG sporting director Antero Henrique of Verratti’s intention to leave the French capital.

The representative has since moved on to Casa Milan, where he will meet Rossoneri CEO Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli.

“I’ll see them [Fassone and Mirabelli], but not for Verratti,” he told Tuttomercatoweb, before entering the building.

