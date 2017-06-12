Buffon to retire ’99.9%’ next year

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon admits he is “99.9 percent” certain that he will retire from professional football after the 2018 World Cup.

Buffon has repeatedly stated his desire to hang up his boots after representing Italy in Russia, but the veteran goalkeeper has now suggested that he would play on if Juventus won the Champions League next season.

“Retiring after Russia 2018? Yes, this’ll happen 99.9 percent,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“I’ll have one more intense and busy season with important appointments. After that, it’ll be time to say enough is enough.

“Together with ‘Pres’ [Andrea Agnelli], we’ve left one possibility open: if we were to win the Champions League, I’d play for another season and try to win the Club World Club and other trophies.”