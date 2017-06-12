NEWS
Monday June 12 2017
Barzagli: More optimism outside
By Football Italia staff

Andrea Barzagli has confessed that there was more optimism for the Champions League Final outside the Juventus camp than in it.

Juve were thrashed 4-1 by Real Madrid in Cardiff on June 3, and Barzagli admitted the Bianconeri had not made enough progress towards becoming European champions since losing to Barcelona two years prior.

“Optimism was mostly from the outside,” the defender told Premium Sport.

“Within us, there was more confidence than two years ago, although the result was the same.

“We still lack that small step for playing such a game with the right serenity.

“Italy? Fortunately, [the internationals] came quickly: it was a tough time for everyone as we’d taken a heavy blow.”

