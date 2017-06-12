Serie A schedule announced

By Football Italia staff

The Lega Serie A has officially confirmed next season’s schedule, with no Christmas break.

Italy CT Giampiero Ventura had asked for the season to finish earlier, with the 2018 World Cup due to get underway on June 14.

Today the Lega Serie A has released the dates for the new season, which will kick-off on Sunday August 20.

The campaign will finish on May 20, 2018, with the Coppa Italia final moved to May 9 to avoid clashes with the Champions League final, and to give more time for World Cup preparation.

The midweek rounds will be held on Wednesday September 20, Wednesday October 25 and Wednesday April 18, though it’s likely there will also be Tuesday and Thursday games for TV coverage.

There is no winter break, with just one rest week on January 14 and the international breaks in September, October, November and March.

The Calcio season will get underway with the Supercoppa Italiana between Juventus and Lazio on Sunday August 13 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.