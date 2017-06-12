Agent: ‘Milan want Morata but…’

By Football Italia staff

Alvaro Morata’s agent says Milan’s offer was “unsatisfactory” for Real Madrid, but Manchester United’s is “very interesting”.

The former Juventus striker was wanted by the Rossoneri, but they today signed André Silva of Porto for €38m, indicating their pursuit of the Spaniard is over.

“There were frequent contacts with us until a few days ago,” Juanma Lopez told calciomercato.com when asked about the Diavolo’s offer.

“I can confirm that. Quite simply Real Madrid found the Rossonero offer to be unsatisfactory.

“Manchester United? It’s a club with great glamour, a very interesting option.

“I can say that they’re offer is a very, very important one and now the decision goes to Real. We’ll see.”