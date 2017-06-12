Inter meet for Moura

By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly meeting with Paris Saint-Germain’s new sporting director to discuss a move for Lucas Moura.

The 24-year-old provided 19 goals and six assists for the French side last season, but has had an uneasy relationship with the fans at Parc des Princes.

Antero Henrique has replaced Patrick Kluivert as PSG’s sporting director, and calciomercato.com reports that he is meeting with Piero Ausilio and Walter Sabatini today.

The subject of discussion is believed to be Lucas Moura, who has been identified in meetings with new Coach Luciano Spalletti as one of the possible objectives for the wing.

It’s thought the Ligue 1 side are asking for €40m for the Brazilian, a price which the Nerazzurri are working to lower.

Other options for the flank include Federico Bernardeschi of Fiorentina and Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi.