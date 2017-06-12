Andre Silva hopes Milan can win the Scudetto this season, after officially signing from Porto today.
The Portuguese international was officially confirmed as a Rossoneri player this afternoon, joining for a €38m fee.
“I’m very happy to be here,” Silva told Milan TV.
“I’ve seen the training ground which really astonished me, and I hope that everything goes for the best.
“Milanello? Like I said, it really struck me in a very positive way, it’s beautiful and I can’t wait to get started.
“I chose Milan because it’s a club with great history in the Champions League, I’m happy that Milan wanted me and I couldn’t pass up this opportunity.
“I hope to help Milan in the coming seasons.
“With the level of the team, I hope to win the League, to win as many games as possible. On a personal level, I want to do my best to help Milan reach our objectives.
“Now I’ll play the Confederations Cup, and I hope it all goals well, then I’ll come here to give my all.”