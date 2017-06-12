Silva: ‘Milan can win Scudetto’

By Football Italia staff

Andre Silva hopes Milan can win the Scudetto this season, after officially signing from Porto today.

The Portuguese international was officially confirmed as a Rossoneri player this afternoon, joining for a €38m fee.

“I’m very happy to be here,” Silva told Milan TV.

“I’ve seen the training ground which really astonished me, and I hope that everything goes for the best.

“Milanello? Like I said, it really struck me in a very positive way, it’s beautiful and I can’t wait to get started.

“I chose Milan because it’s a club with great history in the Champions League, I’m happy that Milan wanted me and I couldn’t pass up this opportunity.

“I hope to help Milan in the coming seasons.

“With the level of the team, I hope to win the League, to win as many games as possible. On a personal level, I want to do my best to help Milan reach our objectives.

“Now I’ll play the Confederations Cup, and I hope it all goals well, then I’ll come here to give my all.”