Agent: ‘Bacca has a contract but…’

By Football Italia staff

Carlos Bacca’s agent says “several major clubs” have enquired about his client and “if Milan feel they need a new striker…”

The Rossoneri today confirmed the signing of Porto forward Andre Silva in a €38m deal, immediately raising questions over Bacca’s future at San Siro.

“At the moment we’re calm,” Sergio Barila said, speaking to FootMercato.

“We’ve done nothing [with the Milan directors]. Carlos is at Milan. If the club feel they need a new striker…

“I’ll simply recall that he [Bacca] still has three years on his contract. There will be more competition, but we all know the summer will be long.

“The transfer market has just started and no-one knows what will happen in the coming weeks.

“Out of respect for Milan, I’ll repeat: he’s under contract.

“Several major European clubs have enquired about his situation though. From there… we’ll have to study everything calmly. The most important thing for a player, a year out from the World Cup, is to play.

“That’s all he’s interested in, he wants to play as many matches as possible. Right now all we know is that he’s at Milan.

“Paris Saint-Germain? These days Ligue 1 is one of the best European Leagues, and Carlos wants to continue in Europe at a good level.

“He’s had offers from outside Europe, but he told me that those don’t interest him. He cares about the sporting side.

“There are non-European markets where big investments are being made, but that’s not the priority for the moment.

“France is one of the best Leagues, along with Spain, England and Germany.”