Castro: ‘No N’Zonzi-Juventus deal’

By Football Italia staff

Sevilla President Jose Castro is “not aware” of any agreement between Steven N’Zonzi and Juventus.

The Bianconeri are keen to sign the midfielder, with reports that Coach Massimiliano Allegri has specifically asked for the former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City midfielder.

“We’re in no hurry,” Castro shrugged, speaking to reporters outside Sevilla’s training ground.

“We’ll negotiate with Juventus, but we don’t know whether it’ll be this week. I’m not aware of N’Zonzi having an agreement with Juve.

“What’s important is to present a competitive squad, that’s what we want to do and that’s what we intend to do.

“We need to construct the best team possible and we’ll make a big effort to do that.”