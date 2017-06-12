Buffon: ‘Szczesny right for Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon appears to confirm Wojciech Szczesny will join Juventus - “I think it’s an intelligent marriage”.

The Arsenal goalkeeper has spent the past two seasons on loan with Roma, but it has been suggested he’ll join the Bianconeri this summer as an eventual replacement for the Italy captain.

“He’s made the best choice he could make,” Buffon told Sky when asked what he’ll say to Szczesny.

“I also think though that Juve have made the best choice they could make, because Szczesny, in my opinion, had a great season last year.

“He was probably the best goalkeeper in terms of consistency, and saves made.

“I think that it’s an intelligent marriage between the strongest club and the one who was the strongest goalkeeper last year.

“How will we adapt to each other? Easily. One one gets called-up, he plays and if you’re not called on you don’t play. It’s a lot simpler than you might thing.

“Because of that I think he’s really made the best choice for his present and his future, and I’m sure he’ll never regret it.

“When you come to Juve - especially if you haven’t been at other big clubs but aren’t used to winning - you understand the difference.”