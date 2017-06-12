Milan in for Valero?

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Spain claim Borja Valero is on the verge of joining Milan, but that isn’t backed up by Italian sources.

The Fiorentina midfielder worked with Rossoneri Coach Vincenzo Montella during his time in Florence, with the Viola reaching the Europa League for three seasons in a row.

According to Marca, the Spaniard is very close to a reunion with Montella, and could sign a two-year contract with the Diavolo tomorrow.

The newspaper believes Valero would cost around €10m, and that an official announcement is imminent.

However, Tuttomercatoweb insists that there has been no contact with the midfielder, his club or his entourage.