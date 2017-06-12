NEWS
Monday June 12 2017
Juventus push for Bernardeschi
By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Juventus are still pushing for Federico Bernardeschi, but Fiorentina don’t want to sell to them.

The Italian international seems likely to leave the Viola this summer, as he has so far refused to sign a new contract.

Sky reports that the Bianconeri are keen to bring him to Turin, but relations between two clubs are not good.

In addition, selling one of their key men to the Old Lady would not go down well with the Fiorentina fans, so the Gigliati are extremely reluctant to do a deal.

Therefore, Bernardeschi’s agent is working as an intermediary to try and bridge the gap between the two sides.

Even if some sort of cordiality could be achieved, the winger would cost around €40m.

