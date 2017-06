Buffon: ‘Bonucci won’t leave’

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon doesn’t think Leonardo Bonucci will leave Juventus - “I’m expecting him at the pre-season training camp”.

The centre-back has been linked with both Chelsea and Manchester City, and there have been suggestions the Bianconeri could be willing to cash in.

“We had an extraordinary season, aside from the lost [Champions League] final,” Buffon pointed out in an interview with Sky.

“I don’t think he has any other desire than Juventus. I’m expecting him at the pre-season training camp.”