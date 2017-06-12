NEWS
Monday June 12 2017
Report: Ranieri has Nantes deal
By Football Italia staff

Reports in France suggest Claudio Ranieri has a deal with Nantes, but he needs clearance from the LFP.

The Italian is a free agent having been sacked by Leicester earlier this year, less than 12 months after leading them to the Premier League title.

According to L’Équipe, the former Juventus, Inter and Roma boss has reached an agreement with Nantes, but there is red tape to be dealt with first.

The Ligue de Football Professionel doesn’t allow Coaches over 65, and Ranieri celebrated his 65th birthday in October.

In 2007, Lens had to go to the European Commission to appoint Guy Roux, who was 68 at the time.

The newspaper believes Nantes will not go to those lengths, and will comply with whatever ruling the LFP makes.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies