Report: Ranieri has Nantes deal

By Football Italia staff

Reports in France suggest Claudio Ranieri has a deal with Nantes, but he needs clearance from the LFP.

The Italian is a free agent having been sacked by Leicester earlier this year, less than 12 months after leading them to the Premier League title.

According to L’Équipe, the former Juventus, Inter and Roma boss has reached an agreement with Nantes, but there is red tape to be dealt with first.

The Ligue de Football Professionel doesn’t allow Coaches over 65, and Ranieri celebrated his 65th birthday in October.

In 2007, Lens had to go to the European Commission to appoint Guy Roux, who was 68 at the time.

The newspaper believes Nantes will not go to those lengths, and will comply with whatever ruling the LFP makes.