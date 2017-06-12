Milan still want Kalinic

By Football Italia staff

Despite the arrival of André Silva today, reports suggest Milan still want Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic.

The Rossoneri have been extremely active on the transfer market already this summer, and today confirmed the signing of Portuguese international Silva.

The arrival of the 21-year-old immediately caused Carlos Bacca’s agent to place his client’s future under question, indicating that the Diavolo may need another striker.

Now Sky is reporting that Milan haven’t dropped their interest in Kalinic, with a meeting scheduled by the end of the week with Viola sporting director Pantaleo Corvino.

The Rossoneri are prepared to offer around €25m for the Croatian international, while the Tuscan club are holding firm at €30m.

However, there is not much difference between the two postitions, and the gap could be bridged with the inclusion of bonuses.