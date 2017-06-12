‘Italian clubs can’t afford Verratti’

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti’s agent believes the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is “out of the scope of Italian clubs”.

The Italian international is believed to be tempted by a move away from the Ligue 1 club, with Juventus, Milan and Inter all said to be interested in his services.

However, Verratti’s agent has spoken to Sky Italia this evening and he appeared to pour cold water on those rumours.

“It’s difficult,” said Donato Di Campli.

“I think it’s a deal which is still out of the scope of Italian clubs.”

Barcelona are thought to be in pole position for Verratti, as they could offer around €100m for the former Pescara midfielder.

"It's very complicated [to leave], but we have expressed our ideas to PSG. We're not talking about Barcelona or other clubs, it's about projects.

"I think I represent a champion and clearly I have questions. To be a champion you have to win.

"If PSG don't want to sell him, despite offers from all over Europe, then we'd have to examine our consciensces in Italy."