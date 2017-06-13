Reina is Milan’s Plan B?

By Football Italia staff

Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina could be Milan’s short-term Plan B if Gianluigi Donnarumma doesn’t renew, according to reports.

Donnarumma is out of contract next summer, and has an offer on the table from the Rossoneri for a new five-year deal which will eventually be worth €5m per season.

The 18-year-old met with his agent, Mino Raiola, in Monte Carlo yesterday and a response is expected in the next few days, before the goalkeeper answers goes to the European Championships with the Italy Under-21s.

It’s thought there is optimism among the Diavolo hierarchy that Donnarumma will retire, but there’s still disagreement over release clauses which Raiola wants relating to the Champions League.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan are therefore considering alternatives in goal, and Reina is the main target.

It’s believed the Rossoneri contacted Wojciech Szczesny, but he’ll join Juventus, so the Spaniard could be a good option for a season if Donnarumma has to be sold.