Di Francesco to Roma today

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco is expected at Trigoria today, and he could be officially confirmed as Roma Coach.

The Sassuolo boss is all-but-certain to replace Luciano Spalletti on the Lupi bench, but a compensation package must be worked out with the Neroverdi.

This morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport believes an agreement is close, and reports that Di Francesco will be at Trigoria today.

It’s not yet clear if he’ll be officially announced today, but the newspaper is confident that he and sporting director Monchi are already working ahead of the new season.

Di Francesco will bring some of his key staff to Rome, including assistant Francesco Tomei, technical coach Danilo Pierini and fitness coach Nicandro Vizoco.

Meanwhile, Monchi is continuing to work on the transfer market, and a meeting was held yesterday with Lorenzo Pellegrini’s agent.

The midfielder is expected to return from Sassuolo, and the Giallorossi are currently putting the finishing touches to an agreement.

Roma retain a buyback clause worth €10m, but that could prove problematic as it must be activated by June 30 and the club has to comply with Financial Fair Play.

However, it’s expected that a deal will be found for delayed payment to allow the Lupi to meet their target.

One surprise addition could be Marco Borriello of Cagliari, who it’s claimed has been offered a one-year deal to be Edin Dzeko’s backup.