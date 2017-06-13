Juventus strike Schick compromise

By Football Italia staff

Juventus will reportedly pay €30m for Patrik Schick, after striking a deal with Sampdoria.

The Bianconeri have been repeatedly linked with the striker in recent weeks, and it’s believed they’d had an agreement with the Czech international for some time.

Given the €25m release clause in his contract, taking him to Turin is not a complicated deal but negotiations were held with the Blucerchiati nonetheless.

Now Sky is reporting that the two clubs have come to a mutually beneficial arrangement worth around €30m.

The Old Lady will take Schick on loan for one season, with the obligation to buy for €30m after that period.

Unlike the €25m for the release clause, that €30m can be spread over four years, meaning less of an impact on this summer’s transfer budget.