Milan derby for Pastore

By Football Italia staff

Reports in France say Milan and Inter are both interested in Paris Saint-Germain winger Javier Pastore.

The Argentinian international was one of the first big signings of the Qatari era at Parc des Princes, arriving from Palermo for a €42m fee in 2011.

However, L’Équipe is reporting this morning that the 27-year-old is keen to leave Ligue 1 this summer, with both of the Milan clubs interested in offering him a return to Italy.

Pastore also has admirers in the Premier League, and PSG Coach Unai Emery doubts his ability to sacrifice for the team in his preferred system.

Despite that, it’s believed the owners are reluctant to let the winger go, as he’s seen as one of the symbols of their project, and it would send a bad signal to other players, not least Marco Verratti.

Pastore made just 15 League appearances last season, though he did provide four assists.