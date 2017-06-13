NEWS
Tuesday June 13 2017
Muriel opens door to Lazio
By Football Italia staff

Luis Muriel is reportedly keen on a move to Lazio, where he could replace Keita Baldé Diao.

It was reported last week that the Aquile are interested in the Colombian striker, and that they could send Filip Djordjevic the other way to sweeten the deal.

Keita is out of contract next summer, and appears certain to leave the Biancocelesti in the transfer window, with Juventus or Milan favourites, and Muriel is seen as an ideal replacement.

As reported by Il Messaggero today, contacts are ongoing between the two clubs for the 26-year-old, who is keen on making the move to Stadio Olimpico.

It’s thought he prefers Lazio to Swansea City, Leicester City or West Ham United, though the English clubs would be able to pay more both in a transfer fee and wages.

