N’Zonzi asks for Juventus move?

By Football Italia staff

Steven N’Zonzi has reportedly told Sevilla that he wants to join Juventus, who would offer around €30m for him.

The midfielder is one of the Bianconeri’s top midfield targets, and it’s thought he was specifically asked for by Coach Max Allegri.

Now Corriere dello Sport is claiming that the 28-year-old Frenchman has told his club that he wants to be allowed to join the Old Lady.

It’s thought Juve would be willing to pay around €30m, and while Sevilla want a higher fee than that they wouldn’t insist on his €40m release clause.