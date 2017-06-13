Milan aim to double revenues

By Football Italia staff

The business plan submitted to UEFA by Milan has allegedly been leaked, with aims to more than double revenues in five years.

The Rossoneri have been taken over by Rossoneri Sport Luxembourg, funded by Yonghong Li and other Chinese investors.

The new owners have wasted no time in recruiting players, with Franck Kessié, Ricardo Rodriguez, Mateo Musacchio and André Silva coming in, and Andrea Conti, Lucas Biglia and Nikola Kalinic potentially set to follow.

That could see the Diavolo fall foul of Financial Fair Play rules, unless they can prove to UEFA that the outlay is a realistic way of growing revenues.

According to Il Sole 24 Ore, the plan is for revenues to rise from €196.2m at the end of 2016-17 to €273m at the end of 2018.

From there a big jump to €426.5m is budgeted for, before a further rise to €447.5 and €486m in the following years, culminating in a revenue of €524m by 2022.

That would represent more than a 100 per cent increase over five years, something which UEFA may not deem to be realistic.

It’s believed that most of these increases are expected to arrive from the Chinese market, and the governing body of European football has asked for details of how that will be achieved.

Broadcasting revenues are projected to rise from €98m to €107m by the end of 2022, with sponsorship income to increase to €84m from €76m.

Despite San Siro being shared with Inter and owned by the city council, Milan’s new owners expect to almost double match day revenue to €40m.

Finally, it appears the Rossoneri’s new owners are budgeting for a return to the Champions League next season, while expecting UEFA revenues to reach €68m by 2021-22, when they expect to win the Scudetto.