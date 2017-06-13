PSG rejected for Belotti

By Football Italia staff

Torino are holding firm on their €100m asking price for Andrea Belotti, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly the latest club to be rejected.

The Italian international has a €100m release clause in his contract, valid only for foreign clubs, and the Granata have repeatedly made it clear they won’t sell for less.

According to La Stampa, PSG offered €60m and made it clear they were willing to negotiate the fee.

However, Toro rejected the offer out of hand and reiterated that Belotti is not for sale for less than €100m.

It’s believed the two clubs will still discuss goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu, and possibly Belotti concurrently, but only on Torino’s terms.

Therefore it’s possible that a move for Sirigu could collapse due to the hardline stance on the striker.