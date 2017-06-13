‘Juventus didn’t ask Keita permission’

By Football Italia staff

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare slams Juventus, claiming they never asked for permission to speak to Keita Baldé Diao’s agent.

It’s thought the Senegalese forward wants to join the Bianconeri, with his contract expiring at the end of next season.

In an interview with Tuttosport, the Aquile’s sporting director admitted there have been offers for Keita, but not any official ones from the Old Lady.

“We’ve received offers for Keita from three big teams,” Tare told the newspaper.

“All of the offers are between €30m and €45. Selling him for €30m would be significantly undervaluing him.

“These three top clubs contacted us for permission to speak to the player’s representatives.

“Juventus, however, never contacted us officially, but we know they’re talking with his agent.

“Our goal is always to renew the lad’s contract, at the level of a top Lazio player, but in the event of a sale we’ll have to decide.

“We’re not afraid of losing Keita for free in a year.”

It's not clear who the other three interested clubs are, though Milan are likely to be one.