Report: EDF freed by Sassuolo

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco has reportedly been released from his Sassuolo contract, freeing him to join Roma.

The Coach is expected to arrive at Trigoria today, as he prepares to replace Luciano Spalletti on the bench.

It has been known for some time that the former Giallorossi midfielder was their preferred candidate, but they had to work out compensation with Sassuolo.

That appears to have been resolved though, with Sky reporting that Di Francesco has been released from his contract by the Neroverdi.

That will allow him to officially sign for Roma, and the move could be made official as soon as this afternoon.