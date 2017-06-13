Agent: ‘Reina won’t join Milan’

By Football Italia staff

Pepe Reina’s agent insists the Napoli goalkeeper won’t join Milan, but the Premier League is an option.

The Spanish international has yet to find an agreement for a renewal with the Partenopei, and tense relations with President Aurelio De Laurentiis could see him leave this summer.

A reunion with Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United is an obvious solution, but this morning brought rumours of a move to Milan, if Gianluigi Donnarumma doesn’t renew.

“No, there’s nothing,” Manuel Garcia Quillon insisted, speaking to calciomercato.it.

“In Italy there’s only Napoli.

“The Premier League? We’re talking about an important player who a lot of teams would like, but his priority is to stay with Napoli.

“Is a renewal impossible? I don’t know, we discussed it but for now we haven’t moved forward.”