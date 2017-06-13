Fassone: ‘Milan hope to keep Donnarumma’

By Football Italia staff

Milan CEO Marco Fassone hopes to keep Gianluigi Donnarumma but “there’s someone in the middle who does his job well…”

The Rossoneri have offered the 18-year-old goalkeeper a new five-year contract, believed to be worth €4m per season rising to €5m.

However, Donnarumma’s agent Mino Raiola is unconvinced by the new Chinese ownership, and is pushing for release clauses if the Diavolo fail to qualify for the Champions League.

“I hope with all my heart to keep Donnarumma,” Fassone said on Radio 24.

“He’s a really strong lad. Courting him is like courting a beautiful woman, but int his case there’s someone else in the middle who knows how to do his job well…

“I hope to finish everything in the best way for Milan.”