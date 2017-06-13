NEWS
Ibrahimovic linked with Milan
By Football Italia staff

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is being linked with a return to Milan, following his release by Manchester United.

The Swedish striker is out until around January with a serious knee injury, but scored 28 goals in 46 games for the Red Devils this season.

The 35-year-old left the Rossoneri for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2012, but never wanted to leave San Siro and has been linked with a move back almost ever since.

Now Premium Sport is reporting that Ibrahimovic could be an option for the Diavolo this summer, given that he’d be available on a free transfer.

His agent, Mino Raiola, has been clear that Ibra will stay in Europe, rather than moving to MLS or the Chinese Super League.

