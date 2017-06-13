Agent: ‘Orsolini? We’ll see…’

By Football Italia staff

Riccardo Orsolini’s agent says the winger will join Juventus’ pre-season tour, but may be sent on loan afterward.

The 20-year-old joined the Bianconeri from Ascoli in January, and was top-scorer at the Under-20 World Cup.

It’s expected that the youngster will be sent on loan for the coming season to gain experience, but his representative says he’ll have the chance to show what he can do in pre-season.

“He’ll go to the American tour with Juventus,” Donato Di Campli told Premium Sport.

“That’s what we’ve decided with the directors. Then Juve will decide whether he stays, if not we’ll find the best solution for Riccardo.

“Mamadou Coulibaly? A lot of teams like him, we’ll see what Pescara do.”