NEWS
Tuesday June 13 2017
Mancini wants Manolas, Paredes
By Football Italia staff

Zenit St Petersburg could bid €50m for Roma pair Kostas Manolas and Leandro Paredes, at the request of Roberto Mancini.

The former Inter Coach was appointed as boss of the Russian side earlier this month, replacing Mircea Lucescu.

According to today’s Corriere dello Sport, Mancio has his eye on Serie A for this summer’s recruitment drive, in particular the Giallorossi pair.

It’s thought Zenit could submit a bid of €50m to sign the two players, which would help the Lupi to meet their Financial Fair Play obligations.

