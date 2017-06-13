Lotito: ‘Juventus, pay up for Keita’

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Lotito says Lazio rejected Napoli and Milan for Keita Baldé Diao, and won’t sell to Juventus for €30m.

The Biancocelesti forward appears to have his heart set on joining the Old Lady, but sporting director Igli Tare has alleged that Juve approached his agent without permission.

“This slyness doesn't sit well with me,” Lotito told friends, as reported by Il Messaggero.

“Rejecting Milan’s bid? It wasn’t just the Rossoneri, I’ve rejected four offers from clubs that approached us in the right way, for example Napoli and an English club.

“We’ve offered Keita a top-rate contract, one which only two players at Lazio currently have.

“Juventus? Not at the price they want. They’re bringing €30m, and with those numbers Juve are saying they don’t want to talk.”